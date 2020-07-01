Last updated on Jul 01, 2020, 07:52 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese auto giant Nissan has released a teaser image of its upcoming B-SUV, ahead of its launch in the company's home country on July 16.
The picture suggests that the vehicle will have sharp, stretched headlamps, L-shaped LED DRLs, thick cladding on the sides, and dual-tone body colors.
Meanwhile, it will be the automaker's smallest SUV and be marketed as Magnite compact SUV there.
The upcoming Nissan Magnite SUV, will have a crossover-like silhouette, and get dual-tone body colors. It will also sport a chrome-covered octagonal grille and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines.
On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by thick blackened wheel arches, claddings, and alloy wheels wrapped in off-road tires.
For lighting, there will be stretched LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs.
Not much is known about the interiors of the upcoming Nissan Magnite SUV. However, it should get a luxurious cabin with automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with buttons mounted on it.
For connectivity, a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connected car technology is also likely.
There should be multiple airbags and a 360-degree parking camera for safety.
The Nissan Magnite will get two BS6-compliant engine options- a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, BR10 petrol, and a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, HR10 turbo-petrol.
The former will generate 72hp/96Nm, and come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard, and an AMT gearbox as optional. The latter will churn out 95hp and should be coupled to a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission gearbox.
The upcoming Nissan Magnite sub-compact SUV should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 5.25 lakh for the entry-level model. Further, the turbo-petrol variant coupled to a CVT automatic transmission gearbox can be priced below Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom).
