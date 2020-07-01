Japanese auto giant Nissan has released a teaser image of its upcoming B-SUV, ahead of its launch in the company's home country on July 16. The picture suggests that the vehicle will have sharp, stretched headlamps, L-shaped LED DRLs, thick cladding on the sides, and dual-tone body colors. Meanwhile, it will be the automaker's smallest SUV and be marketed as Magnite compact SUV there.

Exteriors Nissan Magnite: At a glance

The upcoming Nissan Magnite SUV, will have a crossover-like silhouette, and get dual-tone body colors. It will also sport a chrome-covered octagonal grille and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by thick blackened wheel arches, claddings, and alloy wheels wrapped in off-road tires. For lighting, there will be stretched LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Not much is known about the interiors of the upcoming Nissan Magnite SUV. However, it should get a luxurious cabin with automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with buttons mounted on it. For connectivity, a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connected car technology is also likely. There should be multiple airbags and a 360-degree parking camera for safety.

Engine Power and performance

The Nissan Magnite will get two BS6-compliant engine options- a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, BR10 petrol, and a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, HR10 turbo-petrol. The former will generate 72hp/96Nm, and come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard, and an AMT gearbox as optional. The latter will churn out 95hp and should be coupled to a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?