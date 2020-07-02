Land Rover has revealed its upcoming commercial version of the Defender SUV. The vehicle, being developed by the company's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division, will carry the 'Hard Top' moniker that was first used by the British automaker in 1950. It will offer extensive space for cargo and retain the premium features of the passenger version of the new Defender.

Exteriors Land Rover Defender: At a glance

The 'Hard Top' Land Rover Defender will have a boxier front fascia, sporting a minimalist chrome grill and a muscular bonnet with 'DEFENDER' lettering on top. It will also get an all-LED lighting setup. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by blacked-out ORVMs, B-pillars, and alloy wheels. It will have a towing capacity of 3,500kg and offer some tow-assisting systems.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Defender will get a premium cabin with automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a 3-seater 'jump seat' in the front row. It will offer a PIVI Pro infotainment system with support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. For safety, there will be six airbags, in-house ClearSight rear-view mirror, crash sensors, and a host of driver assistance features.

Engine Power and performance

The details about the engine offered on the 'Hard Top' Land Rover Defender are unclear at the moment. However, the passenger version currently on sale in India is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,997cc, 2.0-liter P300 petrol engine, which generates 296.3hp of power and 400Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired to an 8-speed gearbox and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

Information What about the pricing?