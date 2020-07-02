Honda has finally launched the 2020 WR-V (facelift) model in India at a starting price of Rs. 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The facelifted version comes with BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines and is offered in two variants called SV and VX. The 2020 WR-V has also received a number of cosmetic changes on the outside and an updated cabin. Here's our roundup.

Looks What's new on the outside?

The Honda WR-V (facelift) features a larger grille with a horizontal chrome slat, an updated front bumper, blacked-out wheel arches, roof rails, and sharp character lines on the bonnet as well as the sides. It also comes equipped with LED projector headlights, LED daytime running lights, revised C-shaped LED lights on the rear and dual-tone ORVMs with integrated turn indicators.

Comfort A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Honda WR-V (facelift) features a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The cabin has been updated with new upholstery, cruise control, height-adjustable driver's seat, an electric sunroof, and auto climate control system. In terms of safety, the car features dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear-view camera, and reverse parking sensors as standard.

Engine Under the bonnet

The Honda WR-V (facelift) draws power from a 1.2-liter i-VTEC petrol engine that generates 89hp of power and 110Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The diesel variant packs a 1.5-liter i-DTEC engine that produces 99hp of maximum power and 200Nm of peak torque. For transmission, it gets a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Information What about pricing?