Since the introduction of the BS6 emission norms in India, motorcycle manufacturers have rallied up to clear their BS4 stocks. Meanwhile, some companies, like Triumph Motorcycles, have decided to pull the plug on certain models rather than upgrading them with a BS6-compliant engine. Here, we recall some of the popular Triumph motorcycles that have been recently discontinued in India.

Motorcycle #1 The Bonneville Bobber

The Triumph Bonneville Bobber was an ideal cruiser with a long swing-arm and a single-seat. The dual-tone fuel tank, generous chrome treatment, as well as rounded old-school headlight and LED indicators accentuated its retro appeal. Between the wheels, the Bonneville Bobber packed a 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor that generated 76hp of maximum power at 6,100rpm and 104Nm of peak torque.

Motorcycle #2 The Scrambler 1200

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 provided a good balance between city-riding and off-roading with its neutral riding stance and off-road elements such as raised light handlebars, spoked wheels, and off-roading tires. It is expected to make a comeback in November with a new BS6-compliant 1,200cc engine that should churn out 88hp at 7,400rpm and 110Nm at 3,950rpm.

Motorcycle #3 The Thruxton

The cafe-racer style Thruxton featured a round headlamp with clip-on handlebars and foot-pegs positioned slightly on the rear to offer an aggressive riding style. It derived its power from a BS4 1,200cc, liquid-cooled engine that produced a peak power of 103.5hp at 7,500rpm and a maximum torque of 112Nm at 4,250rpm. For safety, it featured disc brakes on both the wheels and dual-channel ABS.

Motorcycle #4 The Tiger 1200