Ducati has unveiled the Panigale V2 donning an all-new White Rosso Livery. It is expected to hit the Indian shores along with the normal variant. The white Panigale V2 features subtle red accents around the headlights, air intakes and on the rims. The company had earlier released a teaser video of the Panigale V2, which suggested that it would replace the Panigale 959 in India.

Design The changes with the White Rosso Livery

The new White Rosso Livery on the Ducati Panigale V2 makes it look more subtle. However, the aggressive stance of the motorcycle is maintained with the Racing red highlights on the wheels and intakes. Another difference is the housing of the V2 badge that now looks larger and sits in the lower half of the fairing, allowing it to distinguish itself from the V4.

Internals Engine and Power

The Ducati Panigale V2 is powered by a BS6-compliant 955cc L-twin cylinder engine, mated to a manual 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle delivers a peak power of 152hp at 10,750rpm and a maximum torque of 104Nm at 9,000rpm. Compared to the Panigale 959, Panigale V2 generates 4.9hp more power and 2Nm more torque.

Details On the road: Brakes and suspension

The Ducati Panigale V2 is equipped with disc brakes on the front as well as on the rear wheel. For additional safety, it features dual-channel ABS. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by fully adjustable Showa BPF 43mm chromed inner tubes forks on the front, and a fully adjustable Sachs fork at the rear.

Information Pricing and availability