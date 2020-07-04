2020 Hyundai Creta has crossed the 40,000 booking mark in the country, even amidst the lockdown. Launched just before the lockdown, it received 14,000 pre-orders and the tally went up to 20,000 by the end of May. It further received additional 10,000 bookings in June, taking the total number to 30,000. 67% of bookings were for the diesel variant while petrol contributed to 33%.

Looks 2020 Hyundai Creta: At a glance

The Hyundai Creta 2020 features a big chrome grille on the front along with horizontal slats and the Hyundai chrome badging placed in the center. The SUV sports C-shaped LED adjustable headlights and a muscular bonnet along with silver-colored skid plates and roof rails. It further offers a dual exhaust tip, thick wheel arches, chrome-finished door handles, blacked-out B-pillars, and indicator-mounted ORVMs.

Comfort A peek inside the cabin

The Hyundai Creta 2020 comprises a Bluetooth-enabled touchscreen infotainment system with voice control, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It is equipped with a power steering wheel and other premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters, and rear seat headrest cushion. Further, the 5-seater cabin offers leather upholstery with contrast stitching on the steering wheels and on the throttle-styled gear selector.

Engine Under the bonnet

The Hyundai Creta 2020 is available in three BS6-compliant engine options: 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and 1.4-liter GDI turbo-petrol. The petrol engine produces 113bhp/144Nm and comes paired to an iVT automatic transmission gearbox. The turbo-petrol motor generates 138bhp/242Nm while the diesel unit churns out 113bhp/250Nm. Notably, all three engines are mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

Information Finally, what about pricing?