Last updated on Jul 04, 2020, 12:45 am
Written byRohit Chatterjee
2020 Hyundai Creta has crossed the 40,000 booking mark in the country, even amidst the lockdown.
Launched just before the lockdown, it received 14,000 pre-orders and the tally went up to 20,000 by the end of May. It further received additional 10,000 bookings in June, taking the total number to 30,000.
67% of bookings were for the diesel variant while petrol contributed to 33%.
The Hyundai Creta 2020 features a big chrome grille on the front along with horizontal slats and the Hyundai chrome badging placed in the center.
The SUV sports C-shaped LED adjustable headlights and a muscular bonnet along with silver-colored skid plates and roof rails.
It further offers a dual exhaust tip, thick wheel arches, chrome-finished door handles, blacked-out B-pillars, and indicator-mounted ORVMs.
The Hyundai Creta 2020 comprises a Bluetooth-enabled touchscreen infotainment system with voice control, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
It is equipped with a power steering wheel and other premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters, and rear seat headrest cushion.
Further, the 5-seater cabin offers leather upholstery with contrast stitching on the steering wheels and on the throttle-styled gear selector.
The Hyundai Creta 2020 is available in three BS6-compliant engine options: 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and 1.4-liter GDI turbo-petrol.
The petrol engine produces 113bhp/144Nm and comes paired to an iVT automatic transmission gearbox. The turbo-petrol motor generates 138bhp/242Nm while the diesel unit churns out 113bhp/250Nm.
Notably, all three engines are mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard.
The Hyundai Creta 2020 begins with a price-tag Rs. 9.99 lakh for the E diesel model and goes up to Rs. 17.20 lakh for the top-end SX turbo-petrol (O). It competes against the likes of the Kia Seltos, the Renault Captur, and the Nissan KICKS.
