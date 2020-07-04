South Korean automaker Hyundai has revealed the engine specifications of the 2020 Santa Fe. The premium SUV will be offered with 1.6-liter petrol-hybrid and 2.2-liter diesel engine options when it goes on sale in international markets later this year. In terms of the overall outlook, the 2020 Santa Fe sports an entirely new design and an updated feature-rich cabin.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe: At a glance

The Santa Fe has an eye-catching look with a massive 3D mesh front grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and sleek LED headlamps with T-shaped DRLs. The car also gets an updated ventilation system and refreshed skid plates. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, chrome garnish around the windows, and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the 2020 Santa Fe offers a luxurious seven-seater cabin with a redesigned dual-tone dashboard made of soft-touch material and ventilated leather seats. The infotainment panel has also been revamped, and it now comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen display instead of a 7-inch console. For safety, the premium SUV offers features like multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The Santa Fe is offered in three engine options: hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and diesel. The former packs a 1.6-liter turbocharged petrol mill and a 60hp electric motor, to generate a combined output of 230hp/350Nm. In the plug-in hybrid state, the same mill is paired to a 91hp electric powertrain. Lastly, the 2.2-liter diesel engine comes mated to an eight-speed DCT gearbox and produces 202hp/441Nm.

Information What about the pricing?