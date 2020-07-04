Last updated on Jul 04, 2020, 05:48 pm
Rohit Chatterjee
After surfacing in Europe earlier this year, the 2021 BMW G 310 GS and the G 310 R have been spotted testing in India.
The spotting of test mule suggests that the premium motorcycles from BMW are likely to hit the production phase soon.
Notably, the motorcycles are produced at the Hosur plant by TVS for both the domestic and international markets.
Going by the pictures of the mule, both the motorcycles have received a new LED headlight unit and are expected to feature a new instrument cluster providing more information than the predecessors.
The fuel tank on the 310 R looks hunkier than before with extended shrouds whereas the 310 GS gets a revised semi-fairing kit.
Rest of the design remains unchanged on these motorcycles.
The 2021 BMW G 310 GS and the G 310 R are likely to be powered by a BS6-compliant 313cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine.
The engine is expected to produce similar power figures of 33.6hp and 28Nm of peak torque as we witnessed on the BS4 model.
However, the power distribution may be tuned differently given the nature of the two motorcycles.
The BMW G 310 GS and 310 R are expected to feature disc brakes on the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, as seen in the past.
The suspension duties on the motorcycles are likely to be handled by an upside-down 41mm forks on the front and a cast aluminium dual swing arm fork at the rear.
At present, there is no official word from the manufacturer about the launch date of the two motorcycles. However, we expect the 2021 models to hit the production phase in the latter half of this year.
As for pricing, a tag of Rs. 3.49 lakh has been reported by BikeDekho.
