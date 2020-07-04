In response to a query on Facebook, Skoda Auto India's Brand Director, Zac Hollis, has confirmed that the automatic version of the 2020 Rapid 1.0 TSI will be launched in September. He has also revealed that the upcoming model will pack a torque converter gearbox. To recall, the manual model is available in five variants and is priced between Rs. 7.49-11.79 lakh.

Exteriors Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI: At a glance

The Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI comes with an eye-catching look featuring a refreshed vertical slat grille, trapezoidal air vents, a muscular bumper with sculpted lines, and a black roof (on the Monte Carlo variant). On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out ORVMs, B-pillars, and body-colored door handles. The car also gets an all-LED lighting setup and 16-inch Clubber-style dual-tone alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Rapid 1.0 TSI offers a spacious five-seater cabin with leather upholstery, rear AC vents, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with cruise control. It also sports an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connectivity features and navigation. For safety, the sedan gets four airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI compact sedan is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol TSI powertrain which generates 108hp of power and 175Nm of peak torque. This mill comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Notably, the automatic model will also pack the same motor but with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Information What about the pricing?