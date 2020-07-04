Mahindra's two-wheelers arm is likely to launch the BS6-compliant Mojo 300 in India soon, considering a test mule of the bike has been spotted on the roads. The Mojo 300 was scheduled to go on sale in July but the plan got delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis. The tourer is expected to retain the design of its predecessor and pack a BS6-compliant engine.

Design Mahindra Mojo 300: At a glance

The upcoming Mahindra Mojo 300 looks similar to the previous-generation model with an identical fuel tank design, extended tank shrouds and body panel. The twin-headlight setup and wheels have been carried forward along with the belly pan and exhaust system. On the rear, the bike will carry the same LED taillight and extended mudguard that we saw on its predecessor.

Internals Engine and Power

The BS6 Mahinda Mojo 300 is expected to retain its predecessor's 294cc single-cylinder engine and the 6-speed manual gearbox. However, it will get a secondary catalytic converter to regulate the pumped-out gas from the exhaust and offer slightly better power figures. In the BS4 form, the engine produced a peak power of 26.29hp at 7,500rpm and a maximum torque of 28Nm at 5,500rpm.

Details On the road: Brake and suspension

The Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 is expected to be equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels. For additional safety, it is likely to feature dual-channel ABS. The suspension duties of the motorcycle will be handled by a telescopic, coil spring suspension on the front, and a high-pressure gas-charged monoshock unit on the rear.

Information Finally, what about pricing?