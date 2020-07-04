Ather Energy is all set to introduce a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) for its flagship electric scooter, the Ather 450X. The new feature will be offered as an accessory starting from October this year. Apart from the TPMS, the company is also planning to launch a smart helmet that will feature a heads-up display to project information like navigation, speed, and charging status.

The Ather 450X sits on an aluminum cast frame with a V-shaped apron that mounts the LED headlight unit. The e-scooter offers ample leg-room and large under-seat storage. The two-wheeler features a 7-inch touchscreen full-color TFT display that runs on Android OS and supports smartphone connectivity as well as GPS navigation. The e-scooter is available in White, Mint and Grey color variants.

The Ather 450X comes with a 6kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) and a 2.9kWh Lithium-ion battery. The combination generates 26Nm of peak torque and a maximum power of around 8hp. The e-scooter can sprint from 0 to 40km/h in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 80km/h. On a single charge, it offers a claimed range of 85km.

The Ather 450X comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. For additional safety, it features a combined braking system with a regenerative feature. The suspension duties on the e-scooter are handled by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear.

