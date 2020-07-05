BGauss has unveiled two new electric scooters in India called the A2 and B8. The e-scooters don a futuristic design with attractive features and offer different power outputs. They will be available with a lead-acid battery (fixed) or a Lithium-ion (removable) battery, depending on the model. As for availability, both the A2 and B8 will go on sale in the first week of August.

Design BGauss A2 and B8: At a glance

The BGauss A2 features a V-shaped headlight unit positioned near the beak while the B8 gets a rectangular LED headlight on the handlebar. The B8 also offers a black muffler and silver grab rails; the A2 sports a silver swing-arm and black grab rails. Both the e-scooters feature a LED taillight, flat-type seat, digital instrument console, and silver-colored alloy wheels.

Internals Engine and Power

The A2 draws its power from a 250W electric motor which generates a top speed of 25km/h and offers a claimed range of 110km. The B8 uses a 1,900W Bosch BLDC motor and has a range of around 78km. According to the company, the lead-acid battery models require around 8-hours to get charged completely while the Lithium-ion battery variants take roughly 2.5-3 hours.

Details On the road: Brakes and suspension

The BGauss A2 and B8 come equipped with disc brakes on the front as well as the rear wheel. The suspension duties on the A2 are handled by telescopic forks on the front and a hydraulic spring fork at the rear. On the other hand, the B8 features telescopic forks on both ends. Both the e-scooters also offer a regenerative braking system.

Information Pricing and availability