Last updated on Jul 05, 2020, 01:09 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
South Korean automaker Kia Motors has updated the 2021 version of its compact SUV, the Seltos, in its home country.
The updated crossover has received a top-spec 'Gravity' trim, which comes with sportier alloy wheels, revised grille, and new interiors.
It also gets a host of new safety features, as well as 1.6-liter turbo-petrol and diesel powertrains.
Here's our roundup.
The 2021 Kia Seltos Gravity has an eye-catching front fascia with a chrome-covered grille bearing three-dimensional design elements, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and silver-colored skid plate.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and silver-finish on the ORVMs, door handles, and window trims.
The car also gets sporty dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels and all-LED lighting setup.
The Kia Seltos Gravity gets two engine options: a 1.6-liter turbo-petrol and a 1.6-liter diesel. The motors generate 177hp and 136hp, respectively, and come mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission as standard. They also get an all-wheel-drive (AWD) functionality as optional.
Inside, the Seltos Gravity offers a grey-colored five-seater cabin with ambient lighting, automatic air conditioner, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
For connectivity, there is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with UVO connected car technology. A Bose audio system and wireless phone charging facility are also on offer.
Further, there are six airbags, and a forward collision prevention assistance system.
There is no word on the availability of the Gravity model in India till now. However, the company has recently updated the India-specific Seltos with new features. It starts at Rs. 9.89 lakh and takes on Nissan KICKS, MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, and Tata Harrier.
