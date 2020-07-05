Last updated on Jul 05, 2020, 12:30 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
If you have a passion for off-road biking and are willing to spend premium bucks on your new machine, several high-performance off-roaders are available in India right now.
From the Kawasaki Versys 650 and Triumph Tiger 900 to the BMW R 1250 GS and Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro, there is something for everyone.
Here, we give you a sneak-peek at some of our favorites.
Ideal for long-distance touring, the Kawasaki Versys 650 features an eye-catching look with stepped-up seats, an adjustable windshield, and an analog-digital instrument console.
The motorcycle is powered by a parallel-twin 649cc engine, which makes 68.3hp of power and 64Nm of peak torque.
For safety, it comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved road handling.
Made especially for off-roading, the Triumph Tiger 900 has a naked design and comes with a tall windscreen, a 7.0-inch TFT instrument panel with GoPro control, and wire-spoked wheels (on the Rally Pro model).
The bike is powered by a BS6-compliant 888cc engine that churns out 94hp of maximum power and 87Nm torque. For safety, it offers disc brakes on both the wheels.
The BMW R 1250 GS is a heavyweight adventure tourer made for traveling long distances. It comes with a semi-faired design, raised windshield, gold-colored wheels, and a digital instrument panel.
The bike is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,254cc engine which belches out 134hp of power and 143Nm of torque. It also offers disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, and dynamic traction control.
The Multistrada 1260 Enduro offers the performance of a superbike and the handling of an off-roader. The semi-faired model comes with off-road friendly tires, spoked wheels, and a digital instrument console.
It runs on a 1,262cc Testastretta DVT engine, which makes 158hp of power and 127Nm of torque. For safety, it provides disc brakes, cornering ABS, and several electronic riding aids.
