If you have a passion for off-road biking and are willing to spend premium bucks on your new machine, several high-performance off-roaders are available in India right now. From the Kawasaki Versys 650 and Triumph Tiger 900 to the BMW R 1250 GS and Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro, there is something for everyone. Here, we give you a sneak-peek at some of our favorites.

Bike #1 Kawasaki Versys 650: Costs Rs. 6.70 lakh

Ideal for long-distance touring, the Kawasaki Versys 650 features an eye-catching look with stepped-up seats, an adjustable windshield, and an analog-digital instrument console. The motorcycle is powered by a parallel-twin 649cc engine, which makes 68.3hp of power and 64Nm of peak torque. For safety, it comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved road handling.

Bike #2 Triumph Tiger 900: Price starts from Rs. 13.7 lakh

Made especially for off-roading, the Triumph Tiger 900 has a naked design and comes with a tall windscreen, a 7.0-inch TFT instrument panel with GoPro control, and wire-spoked wheels (on the Rally Pro model). The bike is powered by a BS6-compliant 888cc engine that churns out 94hp of maximum power and 87Nm torque. For safety, it offers disc brakes on both the wheels.

Bike #3 BMW R 1250 GS: Price starts at Rs. 16.85 lakh

The BMW R 1250 GS is a heavyweight adventure tourer made for traveling long distances. It comes with a semi-faired design, raised windshield, gold-colored wheels, and a digital instrument panel. The bike is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,254cc engine which belches out 134hp of power and 143Nm of torque. It also offers disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, and dynamic traction control.

Bike #4 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro: Price begins from Rs. 20 lakh