Hyundai will launch a new Venue model in India with an Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) gearbox. The iMT technology offers the convenience of a clutch-free drive while still providing the option to manually change gears. To recall, this technology was first showcased on the Kia Sonet at the 2020 Auto Expo but will be commercially offered on the Venue T-GDI model later this month.

Technicality Understanding the Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) gearbox

Hyundai's iMT gearbox has accelerator and brake pedals along with a gear lever. However, there is no clutch pedal. The Transmission Control Unit (TCU) receives a signal from the TGS Lever Intention Sensor when the driver wants to shift gears. The TCU enables the hydraulic actuator to form hydraulic pressure, which is used by the Concentric Slave Cylinder (CSC) to engage/disengage the clutch.

Looks Meanwhile, here's recalling the Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue features a chrome grille with large air intakes and a muscular bonnet. The front offers projector headlamps with LED DRLs and triangular-shaped indicators on the edges. On the sides, it has body-colored ORVMs, chrome door handles, roof rails, and blacked-out wheel arches. The sub-compact SUV also sports LED taillights with an extended roof that mimics a short spoiler on the rear.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside the cabin, the SUV comprises an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for BlueLink connected car technology and an Arkamys audio system. The five-seater cabin comes with premium features such as automatic climate control, sunroof, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. For safety, it offers twin airbags, remote engine-start-stop function, and an SOS alert as standard.

Engine Under the bonnet

The Hyundai Venue T-GDI version is powered by a Kappa 1.0-liter Turbo GDi petrol engine that generates a maximum power of nearly 120hp at 6,000rpm and 171.6Nm at 1,500-4,000rpm of peak torque. The new iMT technology is unlikely to change the power figures but will offer better torque control. Furthermore, the fuel efficiency of the vehicle is also expected to remain unchanged.

