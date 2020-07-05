Last updated on Jul 05, 2020, 01:21 pm
Hi,
Written byRohit Chatterjee
Hyundai will launch a new Venue model in India with an Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) gearbox. The iMT technology offers the convenience of a clutch-free drive while still providing the option to manually change gears.
To recall, this technology was first showcased on the Kia Sonet at the 2020 Auto Expo but will be commercially offered on the Venue T-GDI model later this month.
Hyundai's iMT gearbox has accelerator and brake pedals along with a gear lever. However, there is no clutch pedal.
The Transmission Control Unit (TCU) receives a signal from the TGS Lever Intention Sensor when the driver wants to shift gears.
The TCU enables the hydraulic actuator to form hydraulic pressure, which is used by the Concentric Slave Cylinder (CSC) to engage/disengage the clutch.
The Hyundai Venue features a chrome grille with large air intakes and a muscular bonnet. The front offers projector headlamps with LED DRLs and triangular-shaped indicators on the edges.
On the sides, it has body-colored ORVMs, chrome door handles, roof rails, and blacked-out wheel arches.
The sub-compact SUV also sports LED taillights with an extended roof that mimics a short spoiler on the rear.
Inside the cabin, the SUV comprises an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for BlueLink connected car technology and an Arkamys audio system.
The five-seater cabin comes with premium features such as automatic climate control, sunroof, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
For safety, it offers twin airbags, remote engine-start-stop function, and an SOS alert as standard.
The Hyundai Venue T-GDI version is powered by a Kappa 1.0-liter Turbo GDi petrol engine that generates a maximum power of nearly 120hp at 6,000rpm and 171.6Nm at 1,500-4,000rpm of peak torque.
The new iMT technology is unlikely to change the power figures but will offer better torque control. Furthermore, the fuel efficiency of the vehicle is also expected to remain unchanged.
Hyundai is yet to give a word on the pricing but the Venue with iMT gearbox is likely to be cheaper than the existing Venue Turbo DCT that is priced at Rs. 9.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV will go on sale later this month.
