Ducati is set to launch the highly-awaited Panigale V2 in India in August this year. According to Overdrive, select company dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the upcoming sports tourer for a token amount of around Rs. 1 lakh. On our shores, the Panigale V2 will replace the Panigale 959 and carry a premium of around Rs. 1 lakh over the outgoing 959.

Design Ducati Panigale V2: At a glance

The Ducati Panigale V2 is heavily inspired by the Panigale V4. It features a fully-faired design with V-shaped DRLs and split projector headlights. The 4.3-inch TFT display serves as the information console while a 20mm longer seat, with 5mm thicker foam-padding, makes up for all the ergonomic changes. Moreover, it also retains the single swingarm and under-slung exhaust from the V4.

Information It offers more power than the Panigale 959

The Ducati Panigale V2 is powered by a BS6-compliant 955cc, 90-degree V-twin engine, which comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor delivers a peak power of 153hp at 10,750rpm and a maximum torque of 104Nm at 9,000rpm.

Brakes and suspension For additional safety, it gets dual-channel ABS and traction control

The Ducati Panigale V2 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. For additional safety and improved handling, it features dual-channel ABS, traction control, bidirectional quick-shifter, and an engine brake control. The suspension duties on the tourer are handled by a fully adjustable Showa BPF 43mm forks on the front and a Sachs-sourced mono-shock unit at the rear.

Information Finally, what about pricing?