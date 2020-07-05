Last updated on Jul 05, 2020, 02:13 pm
Written byRohit Chatterjee
Ducati is set to launch the highly-awaited Panigale V2 in India in August this year.
According to Overdrive, select company dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the upcoming sports tourer for a token amount of around Rs. 1 lakh.
On our shores, the Panigale V2 will replace the Panigale 959 and carry a premium of around Rs. 1 lakh over the outgoing 959.
The Ducati Panigale V2 is heavily inspired by the Panigale V4. It features a fully-faired design with V-shaped DRLs and split projector headlights.
The 4.3-inch TFT display serves as the information console while a 20mm longer seat, with 5mm thicker foam-padding, makes up for all the ergonomic changes.
Moreover, it also retains the single swingarm and under-slung exhaust from the V4.
The Ducati Panigale V2 is powered by a BS6-compliant 955cc, 90-degree V-twin engine, which comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor delivers a peak power of 153hp at 10,750rpm and a maximum torque of 104Nm at 9,000rpm.
The Ducati Panigale V2 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. For additional safety and improved handling, it features dual-channel ABS, traction control, bidirectional quick-shifter, and an engine brake control.
The suspension duties on the tourer are handled by a fully adjustable Showa BPF 43mm forks on the front and a Sachs-sourced mono-shock unit at the rear.
Ducati is yet to reveal the official launch date and pricing details of the V2. However, considering the upgrades, we expect it to carry a premium of around Rs. 1 lakh over the Panigale 959 which costs Rs. 15.30 lakh.
