Following the release of the BS6-compliant WR-V crossover, Japanese automaker Honda has now decided to launch the fifth-generation iteration of the City in India on July 15. The pre-bookings for the upcoming sedan have already commenced via the "Honda from Home" online platform as well as the company's dealerships across the country. Here's our take.

Exteriors 2020 Honda City: At a glance

The 2020 Honda City has an eye-catching look, featuring a chrome-covered grille with the company's logo on top, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, LED headlights, and a Z-shaped wrap-around LED taillamps. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, door handles, and revised alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2020 City offers a five-seater cabin with an electric sunroof, rear sunshade, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional power-steering wheel. It houses a 7-inch digital instrument panel and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and has Bluetooth connectivity, Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit, and Alexa support. For safety, it gets Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA), LaneWatch camera, and multiple airbags.

Engine Power and performance

The 2020 Honda City is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 120hp of maximum power and 145Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT transmission gearbox. Meanwhile, the diesel variant packs a 1.5-liter powertrain that generates 99hp of maximum power and 200Nm of torque. It comes paired to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Pricing What about the pricing?