Last updated on Jul 05, 2020, 03:03 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Following the release of the BS6-compliant WR-V crossover, Japanese automaker Honda has now decided to launch the fifth-generation iteration of the City in India on July 15.
The pre-bookings for the upcoming sedan have already commenced via the "Honda from Home" online platform as well as the company's dealerships across the country.
Here's our take.
The 2020 Honda City has an eye-catching look, featuring a chrome-covered grille with the company's logo on top, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, LED headlights, and a Z-shaped wrap-around LED taillamps.
On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, door handles, and revised alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires.
The 2020 City offers a five-seater cabin with an electric sunroof, rear sunshade, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional power-steering wheel.
It houses a 7-inch digital instrument panel and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and has Bluetooth connectivity, Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit, and Alexa support.
For safety, it gets Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA), LaneWatch camera, and multiple airbags.
The 2020 Honda City is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 120hp of maximum power and 145Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT transmission gearbox.
Meanwhile, the diesel variant packs a 1.5-liter powertrain that generates 99hp of maximum power and 200Nm of torque. It comes paired to a six-speed manual gearbox.
Interested buyers can pre-order the 2020 Honda City through the company's "Honda from Home" website for a token amount of Rs. 5,000, or through dealerships by depositing Rs. 21,000.
Honda will disclose the vehicle's pricing at the launch event on July 15. Once unveiled, it will take on the likes of Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid, and Maruti Ciaz.
