The entry-level sports motorcycle segment is fast-growing in India as more and more youngsters are opting for stylish yet powerful commuters. Over the past few months, several popular names, including the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, and Hero Xtreme 160R, have gone official. Here, we look at some of the best entry-level sports motorcycles that are currently available in India.

Motorcycle #1 Suzuki Gixxer: Priced at Rs. 1.12 lakh

The Suzuki Gixxer features a simple-looking three-split LED headlight setup, a V-shaped LED taillight, a split seat, and a stout, chrome-finished exhaust. It has a sculpted tank with a 12-liter fuel capacity and the instrument console is a conventional one with black text on a white background. The motorcycle runs on a BS6-compliant 155cc engine that produces 13.6hp of power and 13.8Nm of torque.

Motorycle #2 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Starts at Rs. 1.03 lakh

The Apache RTR 160 4V dons an aggressive dual-split LED headlamp unit with a small Indian flag vinyl and a fully digital instrument cluster. The 12-liter fuel tank bears a checkered flag vinyl on both sides and slopes down to make way for the step-up seat setup. It has a BS6-compliant 159.7cc oil-cooled engine that produces 16hp of power and 14.12Nm of torque.

Motorcycle #3 Bajaj Pulsar NS160: Carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.06 lakh

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 misses out an LED headlight setup and a fully digital instrument console but offers a rear LED taillight and split seat. It bears a "160" emblem on the extended shrouds while the muscular-looking dual-tone tank can hold 12 liters of fuel. Moreover, the motorcycle features a BS6-compliant 160cc engine that produces 17.2hp of power and a torque of 14.6Nm.

Motorcycle #4 Hero Xtreme 160R: Priced at Rs. 1 lakh