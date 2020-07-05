Hyundai will launch the facelifted version of its Tucson SUV in India on July 14. To recall, the vehicle made its debut on our shores at the 2020 Auto Expo but its launch got delayed in the country due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Meanwhile, the SUV will be offered in two trim levels of GL Option and GLS.

Exteriors Hyundai Tucson: At a glance

The design of the 2020 Hyundai Tucson will be similar to the outgoing model. However, it will feature the company's new cascading grille, refreshed headlamps, and updated front as well as rear bumpers. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels. The car will have a wheelbase of 2,670mm and a ground clearance of 195mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Hyundai Tucson (facelift) will offer a spacious five-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, adjustable electric front-passenger seat, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The SUV will also sport an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Hyundai's BlueLink connected car technology. Meanwhile, for safety, there will be six airbags, ABS with EBD, as well as front and rear parking sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The Tucson (facelift) will get two BS6-compliant engines: 2.0-liter petrol and a 2.0-liter turbo diesel. The petrol mill will generate 150hp of power and 192Nm of torque, while the turbo-diesel powertrain will belch out 182hp and 400Nm of torque. The motors will come mated with a 6-speed and 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, respectively, with an all-wheel-drive system reserved for the top-end (GLS) diesel trim.

Information What about the pricing?