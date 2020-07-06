Last updated on Jul 06, 2020, 12:15 am
Written byRohit Chatterjee
Skoda has unveiled the 2020 editions of its Octavia RS and Octavia Scout models.
The sports-oriented Octavia RS sedan has received a new body kit, a revamped cabin, and two powertrain options.
On the other hand, the rugged Octavia Scout crossover now dons a sportier design along with an optional 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.
Here's our roundup of the two.
The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia RS features a flat vertical slat grille in black with LED headlights and indicators on both edges. The DRLs are integrated into the air intakes.
On the sides, it sports arched-out wheels with diamond-shaped rims, body-colored door handles, as well as blacked-out ORVMs and B-pillars.
The rear comprises an LED taillight setup along with a spoiler-like extended boot lid.
Inside, the Octavia RS carries a black theme with leather seats, chrome bracketing around the AC vents, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
It also offers a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch multimedia system with Apple CarPlay support.
For safety, the sedan comes equipped with six airbags, an Adaptive Frontlight System, ABS, EBD, and a rear camera.
The Skoda Octavia RS draws power from a 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, which comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or 7-speed automatic gearbox. The motor generates a power of 245hp and a torque of 370Nm.
Meanwhile, the 2.0 TDI diesel engine comes paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox and generates 200hp of power and 400Nm of torque.
The Octavia Scout comes with a new bumper on the front and rear along with aluminum underbody protection. It features silver finishes on the front and rear diffusers, the roof bars, and the window frames.
Inside, it houses a 10-inch central screen, ambient LED lighting, heads-up display, and three-zone climate control.
Further, the Scout comes with two powerhouses, including a 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine.
