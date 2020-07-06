Skoda has unveiled the 2020 editions of its Octavia RS and Octavia Scout models. The sports-oriented Octavia RS sedan has received a new body kit, a revamped cabin, and two powertrain options. On the other hand, the rugged Octavia Scout crossover now dons a sportier design along with an optional 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Here's our roundup of the two.

Looks Skoda Octavia RS: At a glance

The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia RS features a flat vertical slat grille in black with LED headlights and indicators on both edges. The DRLs are integrated into the air intakes. On the sides, it sports arched-out wheels with diamond-shaped rims, body-colored door handles, as well as blacked-out ORVMs and B-pillars. The rear comprises an LED taillight setup along with a spoiler-like extended boot lid.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Octavia RS carries a black theme with leather seats, chrome bracketing around the AC vents, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It also offers a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch multimedia system with Apple CarPlay support. For safety, the sedan comes equipped with six airbags, an Adaptive Frontlight System, ABS, EBD, and a rear camera.

Engine Power and performance

The Skoda Octavia RS draws power from a 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, which comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or 7-speed automatic gearbox. The motor generates a power of 245hp and a torque of 370Nm. Meanwhile, the 2.0 TDI diesel engine comes paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox and generates 200hp of power and 400Nm of torque.

Features A look at the Skoda Octavia Scout