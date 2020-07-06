Bajaj is gearing up to launch the Platina 100 (disc variant) in India in the next few days. It will be offered with the Electric Start model only. The Platina 100 ES (disc variant) will be priced at Rs. 59,373 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is nearly Rs. 4,000 more than the BS6 drum variant. Here's our roundup.

Design Bajaj Platina 100 ES: At a glance

The Bajaj Platina 100 ES will sport a minimalist commuter look, featuring a tubular single down tube with a lower cradle frame. The motorcycle will carry a tinted visor with a halogen headlight, LED DRLs, and a bulb taillight on the rear. It will also house an analog instrument cluster and an 11-liter fuel tank with silver-colored rims and dual-tone paint scheme.

Internals Engine and Power

The Bajaj Platina 100 ES will draw power from a BS6-compliant 102cc, single-cylinder engine, paired to a manual 4-speed gearbox that is seen on the drum variant. The motor generates a maximum power of 7.7hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 8.34Nm at 5,500rpm. As per the company, the Platina 100 is capable of clocking a top speed of 90km/h.

On the road For additional safety, it will feature a Combi Brake System

The Bajaj Platina 100 ES will come equipped with a disc brake on the front and a drum brake on the rear wheel. The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be handled by a hydraulic, telescopic type fork on the front, and an SNS suspension fork at the rear. For additional safety, it will feature a Combi Brake System.

Information Pricing and availability