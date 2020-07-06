Last updated on Jul 06, 2020, 03:58 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Toyota has increased the prices of the Camry Hybrid sedan and Vellfire luxury MPV in India by up to 4-5%. With the latest revision, the Camry now costs Rs. 1.14 lakh more while the Vellfire has become dearer by Rs. 4 lakh.
Notably, the company had announced in June that it would hike the prices for its entire line-up in the country.
The Toyota Vellfire MPV sports a stretched design and a broad front fascia. The car gets a chrome-covered grille with the company's logo, wide air dams, and sliding rear doors.
On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, eye-catching alloy wheels, and all-LED lighting setup.
Furthermore, it has a length of 4,935mm and a huge wheelbase of 3,000mm.
Inside, the Toyota Vellfire MPV features a spacious cabin with dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, heated seats, and a power steering wheel.
It also offers a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, there are seven airbags, ABS with EBD, engine immobilizer, tire pressure monitor, crash sensors, and hill assist system.
The Toyota Vellfire is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.5-liter petrol mill that generates 115hp of power at 4,700rpm and 198Nm of peak torque at 2,800-4,000rpm.
The powertrain comes mated with two electric motors that produce 105kW and 50kW respectively, and offer a combined power of 196hp.
The transmission duties are handled by a CVT gearbox which sends power to the front wheels.
The Camry sports a stylish look with a black-finished grille, an all-LED lighting setup, and alloy wheels. It has a premium cabin with automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and nine airbags.
The sedan is powered by a hybrid powertrain, comprising a 2.5-liter petrol mill that makes 176hp/221Nm and an electric motor generating 118hp/202Nm. The powertrain comes paired to a six-speed CVT gearbox.
The BS6-compliant Toyota Camry Hybrid now costs Rs. 39.02 lakh as against its previous price of Rs. 37.88 lakh. The Vellfire MPV, which was launched in February this year at Rs. 79.50 lakh, now sports a price-tag of Rs. 83.50 lakh.
According to the company, the price revision is due to the sharp rise in the exchange rate since the COVID-19 crisis unfolded.
