Toyota has increased the prices of the Camry Hybrid sedan and Vellfire luxury MPV in India by up to 4-5%. With the latest revision, the Camry now costs Rs. 1.14 lakh more while the Vellfire has become dearer by Rs. 4 lakh. Notably, the company had announced in June that it would hike the prices for its entire line-up in the country.

Exteriors A look at the Toyota Vellfire

The Toyota Vellfire MPV sports a stretched design and a broad front fascia. The car gets a chrome-covered grille with the company's logo, wide air dams, and sliding rear doors. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, eye-catching alloy wheels, and all-LED lighting setup. Furthermore, it has a length of 4,935mm and a huge wheelbase of 3,000mm.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Toyota Vellfire MPV features a spacious cabin with dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, heated seats, and a power steering wheel. It also offers a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are seven airbags, ABS with EBD, engine immobilizer, tire pressure monitor, crash sensors, and hill assist system.

Engine Power and performance

The Toyota Vellfire is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.5-liter petrol mill that generates 115hp of power at 4,700rpm and 198Nm of peak torque at 2,800-4,000rpm. The powertrain comes mated with two electric motors that produce 105kW and 50kW respectively, and offer a combined power of 196hp. The transmission duties are handled by a CVT gearbox which sends power to the front wheels.

Features Toyota Camry: At a glance

The Camry sports a stylish look with a black-finished grille, an all-LED lighting setup, and alloy wheels. It has a premium cabin with automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and nine airbags. The sedan is powered by a hybrid powertrain, comprising a 2.5-liter petrol mill that makes 176hp/221Nm and an electric motor generating 118hp/202Nm. The powertrain comes paired to a six-speed CVT gearbox.

Pricing What about the pricing?