Hero MotoCorp's upcoming BS6-compliant Xpulse 200 has been listed on the company's official website, hinting at its imminent launch in India.

Alongside the regular model, a new Xpulse 200T variant has also featured on the website.

At present, there is no word on the pricing and availability details of the Xpulse 200 but the manufacturer has revealed the complete specifications of the upcoming off-roader.