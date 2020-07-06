Last updated on Jul 06, 2020, 04:08 pm
Written byRohit Chatterjee
Hero MotoCorp's upcoming BS6-compliant Xpulse 200 has been listed on the company's official website, hinting at its imminent launch in India.
Alongside the regular model, a new Xpulse 200T variant has also featured on the website.
At present, there is no word on the pricing and availability details of the Xpulse 200 but the manufacturer has revealed the complete specifications of the upcoming off-roader.
The BS6 Hero Xpulse 200 looks identical to its BS4 avatar, featuring a round-shaped LED headlight, a highly-set narrow beak, a small transparent windshield, and a handlebar protector.
The body is offered in dual-tone color with a fully digital instrument cluster that supports smartphone connectivity.
For better maneuverability and off-roading experience, it gets a long single-seat, neutrally-positioned foot-pegs, raised handlebars, up-swept exhaust, and spoked wheels.
The upcoming Hero Xpulse 200 is powered by a BS6-compliant 199cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that churns out 17.5hp at 8,500rpm and 16.45Nm at 6,500rpm. Notably, the engine is now oil-cooled, which is a good upgrade over the water-cooled unit we saw on the BS4 model.
The BS6 Hero XPulse 200 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels along with single-channel ABS.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by a telescopic fork with double DU bush on the front and a 10-step rider-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear.
At present, there is no word on the pricing of the BS6 Hero Xpulse 200. However, considering that the BS4 version was launched at Rs. 1.06 lakh (ex-showroom), we can expect the new version to be priced around Rs. 1.10 lakh.
