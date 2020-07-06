Last updated on Jul 06, 2020, 06:03 pm
Hi,
Written byRohit Chatterjee
Commemorating the sale of over 3.5 lakh units of KWID in India, French automaker Renault has launched a new KWID RXL 1.0 variant at Rs. 4.16 lakh. The new model will be available with manual as well as automatic transmission.
Notably, the new 1-liter engine option joins the existing 0.8-liter model that was launched in the country last October.
The Renault KWID RXL 1.0 sports a cascading grille with a chrome-finished Renault logo at the center and sleek DRLs on either side. The LED headlight units are placed low on the front bumper.
It also features black-out wheel arches, body-colored door handles, and silver-finished ORVMs.
The hatchback has a wheelbase of 2,422mm and a boot capacity of 279 liters.
The Renault KWID RXL 1.0 offers a 5-seater cabin with an LED digital instrument cluster, a floor console-mounted AMT dial, a one-touch lane change indicator, and updated AC vents.
It also sports an 8.0-inch infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, it comes with a driver-side airbag, seat belt reminder, ABS, EBD, and speed alert system.
The Renault KWID RXL 1.0 is powered by a BS6-compliant 999cc petrol engine, paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel-drive system.
The motor produces a maximum power of 53.26hp at 5,678rpm and 72Nm of peak torque at 4,386rpm.
Furthermore, the hatchback is also available with automatic transmission as optional.
The Renault KWID RXL 1.0 costs Rs. 4.16 lakh for the MT version whereas the AMT variant bears a price-tag of Rs. 4.48 lakh. In terms of rivalry, it competes against the Datsun redi-GO and the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
