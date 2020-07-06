Commemorating the sale of over 3.5 lakh units of KWID in India, French automaker Renault has launched a new KWID RXL 1.0 variant at Rs. 4.16 lakh. The new model will be available with manual as well as automatic transmission. Notably, the new 1-liter engine option joins the existing 0.8-liter model that was launched in the country last October. Here's our roundup.

Looks Renault KWID RXL 1.0: On the outside

The Renault KWID RXL 1.0 sports a cascading grille with a chrome-finished Renault logo at the center and sleek DRLs on either side. The LED headlight units are placed low on the front bumper. It also features black-out wheel arches, body-colored door handles, and silver-finished ORVMs. The hatchback has a wheelbase of 2,422mm and a boot capacity of 279 liters.

Comfort A peek inside the cabin

The Renault KWID RXL 1.0 offers a 5-seater cabin with an LED digital instrument cluster, a floor console-mounted AMT dial, a one-touch lane change indicator, and updated AC vents. It also sports an 8.0-inch infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it comes with a driver-side airbag, seat belt reminder, ABS, EBD, and speed alert system.

Engine Power and performance

The Renault KWID RXL 1.0 is powered by a BS6-compliant 999cc petrol engine, paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel-drive system. The motor produces a maximum power of 53.26hp at 5,678rpm and 72Nm of peak torque at 4,386rpm. Furthermore, the hatchback is also available with automatic transmission as optional.

Information Finally, what about pricing?