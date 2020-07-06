Last updated on Jul 06, 2020, 06:11 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Ahead of its launch this month, MG Motor has opened bookings for the Hector Plus against a token amount of Rs. 50,000 on its official website.
The SUV will come with three rows of seating, an updated design, and carry the same engines as available on the 5-seater model.
To recall, the Hector Plus made its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo.
The upcoming Hector Plus will feature a glossy black grille, flanked by updated LED DRLs, headlights, and fog lamps. It will also get revised skid plates.
On the sides, the SUV will feature blacked-out B-pillars, heated ORVMs, and new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
It will be offered in six colors: Starry Sky Blue, Glaze Red, Burgundy Red, Starry Black, Candy White, and Aurora Silver.
The Hector Plus will be available in three BS6-compliant engines: 2.0-liter diesel, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol, and 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid.
The diesel mill makes 170hp of power and 350Nm of peak torque while the turbo-petrol mill generates 143hp/250Nm. The 1.5-liter petrol powertrain belches out 143hp/250Nm and comes paired to a 48V mild-hybrid system.
Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.
The Hector Plus will offer a three-row cabin with 6-or 7-seat layout, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, rear AC vents, a 360-degree camera, and a power steering wheel.
It will also sport a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with MG's connected car technology which offers as many as 55 features including geo-fencing, remote vehicle control, and voice assistant.
Details regarding the pricing of the upcoming MG Hector Plus will be announced at the launch event which is expected to happen sometime this month. However, the SUV is likely to carry a slight premium over the 5-seater Hector, which starts at Rs. 12.83 lakh.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.