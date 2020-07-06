Ahead of its launch this month, MG Motor has opened bookings for the Hector Plus against a token amount of Rs. 50,000 on its official website. The SUV will come with three rows of seating, an updated design, and carry the same engines as available on the 5-seater model. To recall, the Hector Plus made its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Exteriors MG Hector Plus: At a glance

The upcoming Hector Plus will feature a glossy black grille, flanked by updated LED DRLs, headlights, and fog lamps. It will also get revised skid plates. On the sides, the SUV will feature blacked-out B-pillars, heated ORVMs, and new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. It will be offered in six colors: Starry Sky Blue, Glaze Red, Burgundy Red, Starry Black, Candy White, and Aurora Silver.

Power Power and performance

The Hector Plus will be available in three BS6-compliant engines: 2.0-liter diesel, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol, and 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid. The diesel mill makes 170hp of power and 350Nm of peak torque while the turbo-petrol mill generates 143hp/250Nm. The 1.5-liter petrol powertrain belches out 143hp/250Nm and comes paired to a 48V mild-hybrid system. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Hector Plus will offer a three-row cabin with 6-or 7-seat layout, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, rear AC vents, a 360-degree camera, and a power steering wheel. It will also sport a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with MG's connected car technology which offers as many as 55 features including geo-fencing, remote vehicle control, and voice assistant.

Information What about the pricing?