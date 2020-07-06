Last updated on Jul 06, 2020, 07:28 pm
Hi,
Written byRohit Chatterjee
Hero MotoCorp has donated 100 scooters to the women officers of the Gorakhpur Police department in Uttar Pradesh.
The scooters include Hero Maestro Edge 125 and Hero Destini 125 models which will be used by the women cops of the 'Sherni Dasta' unit for patrolling purposes.
Notably, both the scooters have been customized as per the requirements of the police.
Hero MotoCorp runs a special program known as 'Project Sakhi' under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, wherein the company donates scooters and motorcycles to the police in various states and union territories of India.
So far, the company has presented over 2,900 vehicles to the police department of various states including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal.
The Hero Maestro Edge 125 and Destini 125 feature a single-tone body color with an angular apron, LED headlights and taillights, semi-digital instrument console, and a flat-type seat.
However, since these are police vehicles, both models have been fitted with special equipment such as a GPS system, sirens, flashlights, public announcement systems, and pepper spray.
Both the Hero Maestro Edge 125 and Destini 125 draw power from the same BS6-compliant 125cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke single-cylinder engine.
The motor delivers a maximum power of 9hp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 10.4Nm at 5,500rpm.
The duo comes with a CVT gearbox with fuel injection system and features Hero's XSens technology as well.
The Maestro Edge 125 as well as the Destini 125 offer drum brakes on both the wheels. However, the former comes with an optional disc brake on the front. For additional safety, both the scooters offer an integrated braking system.
For managing suspension duties, both models come with a telescopic fork on the front and a single-coil hydraulic suspension at the rear.
