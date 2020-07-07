Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has delisted three variants of the Yaris in India including the V manual, VX manual, and V CVT automatic. With this line-up rejig, the sedan is now available in five manual and six automatic trims. To recall, the car had received a price hike last month, and it now starts at Rs. 8.86 lakh.

Exteriors Toyota Yaris: At a glance

The Toyota Yaris gets an eye-catching look with a muscular-looking front bonnet, large trapezoidal air vents, and projector headlamps with LED DRLs. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, chrome-covered door handles and updated alloy wheels. Moreover, it has a wheelbase of 2,550mm and a boot space of 476 liters.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Toyota Yaris offers a five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, ambient lighting, an eight-way adjustable power driver seat, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. For connectivity, it has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with gesture control. The sedan also comes with up to seven airbags, ABS with EBD, tire pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and parking sensors.

Information Power and performance

The Toyota Yaris packs a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that produces 108hp of maximum power and 140Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT automatic gearbox that powers the front-wheel-drive system.

