German automaker Audi has announced that the 2020 RS7 Sportback will be launched in India on July 16. The upcoming sedan will be the fourth member of the carmaker's refreshed line-up in the country which includes the A6, A8, and Q8 models. Notably, the bookings for the RS7 Sportback began in late June, while deliveries are scheduled to commence next month. Here's our take.

Exteriors 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback: At a glance

The 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback is a more aggressive version of the second-generation four-door A7 coupe. It will sport a massive blacked-out trapezoidal grille, large air dams, and sleek LED headlights. On the sides, the car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and sporty-looking 21-inch alloy wheels (22-inch optional). It will also feature a prominent rear diffuser with twin oval-shaped exhausts.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The RS7 Sportback will offer a premium four-seater cabin featuring ventilated leather seats with Alcantara upholstery, automatic climate control, and an RS flat-bottom steering wheel with cruise control. It will also pack a dual touchscreen setup, complemented by Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster. For safety, the sedan will house six airbags, ABS with EBD, as well as front and rear parking sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The RS7 will be powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 petrol powertrain which makes 600hp of power and 800Nm of torque. It also gets a 48V mild-hybrid system and cylinder deactivation technology. The mill comes paired to an 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox which sends power to Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system. As for performance figures, the car can accelerate from 0-100km/hr in 3.6 seconds.

Information What about the pricing?