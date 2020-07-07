After a listing of the Hector Plus on the company's website, MG has finally confirmed that the SUV is scheduled to be launched on July 13. The new vehicle will offer a three-row seating setup with minor tweaks in design as compared to the original Hector. It is also marginally longer (65mm). To recall, the Hector Plus was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Looks MG Hector Plus: At a glance

The MG Hector Plus comes with quite a few changes in terms of styling, such as an all-new glossy black grille that is flanked by LED DRLs on the edges. The fog lamp and the headlight unit have been revised along with new body-colored front bumper. On the side, it features roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs and a new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Comfort A peek inside the cabin

The Hector Plus offers a three-row seating setup with captain seats in the middle row. The cabin comprises a multi-functional steering wheel with a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel that offers support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It has a tan brown leatherette upholstery with an Infinity audio system and a panoramic sunroof. For safety, it gets six airbags and ABS with EBD.

Engine Under the bonnet

The Hector Plus will be offered in three BS6-compliant engines: 2.0-liter diesel, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol, and 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid. The diesel engine generates 170hp of maximum power whereas the 1.5-liter petrol powertrain produces 143hp of power. The same engine will also come paired to a 48V mild-hybrid system. The SUV will feature a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional 6-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.

Information Pricing and availability