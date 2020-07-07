Honda has delisted the CB300R from its official website, discontinuing the popular neo cafe racer in India. It arrived in the country via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and sold over 550 units in 2019.
The automaker was expected to update the motorcycle to comply with BS6 regulations but reports suggest that the plans have been shelved due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The Honda CB300R is powered by a 286cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, that produces a maximum power of 31.4hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 27.5Nm at 7,500rpm. The motor comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
The Honda CB300R was launched in India in February last year at Rs. 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle gained massive popularity and was completely sold out in 2019. The company may introduce the BS6-compliant CB300R, if the demand persists.