Honda has delisted the CB300R from its official website, discontinuing the popular neo cafe racer in India. It arrived in the country via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and sold over 550 units in 2019. The automaker was expected to update the motorcycle to comply with BS6 regulations but reports suggest that the plans have been shelved due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Design Recalling the Honda CB300R

The Honda CB300R is a toned-down version of the flagship CB1000R with similar round-shaped retro LED headlight unit, LED indicators and LED taillights. It has a straight raised handle for urban-riding and optional off-roading as well as a fully-digital instrument cluster. Moreover, a large sculpted-tank with silver down-trodden shrouds, an exposed frame, and an upswept exhaust canister give it a menacing look.

Information Engine and Power

The Honda CB300R is powered by a 286cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, that produces a maximum power of 31.4hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 27.5Nm at 7,500rpm. The motor comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Brake and suspension On the road

The Honda CB300R is equipped with a 296mm disc brake on the front wheel and a 220mm disc brake at the rear end. For additional safety, it features dual-channel ABS. The suspension duties on the cafe-racer are handled by upside-down telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear.

Information How much did it cost?