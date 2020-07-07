Land Rover India has announced that it has started the deliveries of the facelifted version of its flagship SUV, the Discovery Sport, and Range Rover Evoque. Both pack the same petrol powertrain with mild-hybrid technology and get S and R-Dynamic SE trim options. The Discovery Sport starts at Rs. 59.98 lakh, while the latter is up for grabs at Rs. 58 lakh.

Exteriors A look at the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport

The Discovery Sport (facelift) gets a bulky yet sporty look with a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet with 'DISCOVERY' lettering on top, and a powered tailgate. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, heated wing mirrors, wheel arches, and eye-catching 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires. The car also has adjustable headlamps with DRLs, and fog lamps.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the 2020 Discovery Sport gets a luxurious seven-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, 10/14-way power-adjustable front seats, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. For connectivity, an InControl Touch Pro 10-inch dual-touchscreen infotainment panel, and a digital instrument cluster are present. It also has seven airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, traction control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Information Power and performance

The Discovery Sport is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter four-cylinder, turbo-petrol powertrain, which produces 250hp/365Nm. The mill comes paired to a nine-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels and also gets a 48V mild-hybrid system for improved fuel efficiency.

Features Range Rover Evoque: At a glance

The 2020 Evoque has a sporty design featuring a chrome-covered grille with honeycomb patterns, sleek LED headlights, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It gets a five-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and eight airbags for safety. Under, the hood it has a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill with 48V mild-hybrid system. It generates 250hp/365Nm and comes mated to a nine-speed gearbox.

Pricing What about the pricing?