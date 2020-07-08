-
Expanding its portfolio of electric cars, German automaker Audi has pulled the covers off two of its performance models, the e-Tron S, and e-Tron S Sportback.
Both the cars get two rear and a single front axle-mounted electric powertrains, which are powered by a 95kWh battery pack.
For the uninitiated, the standard e-Tron was showcased on our shores last year.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
Audi e-Tron S, e-Tron S Sportback: At a glance
-
The Audi e-Tron S, e-Tron S Sportback bear a sporty look and come with a chrome-covered horizontal grille with the company's logo on top, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, triangular-shaped controllable air dams, and angular headlamps.
They also get refreshed front and rear bumpers, and eye-catching 21/22-inch alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires.
-
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
-
Inside, the e-Tron S and S Sportback offer a spacious cabin with electrically adjustable sports seats covered in fine Nappa leather, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
For connectivity, they pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa.
There are multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors for safety.
-
Engine
Power and performance
-
The e-Tron S and S Sportback use three electric powertrains, which draw power from a 95kWh battery and generate 503hp of maximum power and 974Nm of peak torque.
The two cars offer a claimed range of 359km and 364km respectively, on the WLTP cycle.
Meanwhile, the duo can accelerate from 0-100km/hr in 4.5sec and has a top speed of 209km/hr.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
While there is no official word on the availability of the performance-oriented Audi e-Tron S, and e-Tron S Sportback electric cars in India, the standard e-Tron SUV is likely to be launched next year and carry a price-tag of around Rs. 1.5 crore.