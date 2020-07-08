Expanding its portfolio of electric cars, German automaker Audi has pulled the covers off two of its performance models, the e-Tron S, and e-Tron S Sportback. Both the cars get two rear and a single front axle-mounted electric powertrains, which are powered by a 95kWh battery pack. For the uninitiated, the standard e-Tron was showcased on our shores last year. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Audi e-Tron S, e-Tron S Sportback: At a glance

The Audi e-Tron S, e-Tron S Sportback bear a sporty look and come with a chrome-covered horizontal grille with the company's logo on top, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, triangular-shaped controllable air dams, and angular headlamps. They also get refreshed front and rear bumpers, and eye-catching 21/22-inch alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tires.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the e-Tron S and S Sportback offer a spacious cabin with electrically adjustable sports seats covered in fine Nappa leather, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. For connectivity, they pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa. There are multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors for safety.

Engine Power and performance

The e-Tron S and S Sportback use three electric powertrains, which draw power from a 95kWh battery and generate 503hp of maximum power and 974Nm of peak torque. The two cars offer a claimed range of 359km and 364km respectively, on the WLTP cycle. Meanwhile, the duo can accelerate from 0-100km/hr in 4.5sec and has a top speed of 209km/hr.

Information What about the pricing?