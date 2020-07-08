Aprilia has launched the 2020 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono RR models in the US with a special 'Misano' livery. Both the motorcycles are limited-run models with only 100 units of each to be produced. They feature a unique tri-color livery and lightweight body kit which Aprilia uses exclusively on its racing bikes. Here's our roundup.

Design Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono RR Misano edition: At a glance

The special Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono RR models feature a 'Misano' livery that has the same colors as the Italian flag. They have also received an exclusive "A" logo with racing fairing-kit and carbon-fiber front beak. The duo sports a triple-split headlight unit, golden-colored forks, upswept exhaust, and blacked-out alloys. Both the models also carry a special serial number to highlight their limited production.

Internals Engine and Power

The performance figures of these special edition motorcycles remain unchanged with the Aprilia RSV4 drawing power from a 999.6cc engine that generates 198hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 115Nm. Meanwhile, the Tuono RR is powered by a 1,077cc motor that produces a maximum power of 172hp and 121Nm of peak torque.

Brakes and suspension The duo offers dual-channel ABS for additional safety

The Aprilia RSV4 and the Tuono RR come equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels. For better road-handling, they also offer dual-channel ABS. For handling suspension duties, both the motorcycles offer a 43mm Ohlins NIX telescopic fork on the front. However, the rear setup is slightly different. The RSV4 packs an Ohlins mono-shock whereas the Tuono RR features a Sachs-sourced suspension.

Cost and availability Finally, what about pricing?