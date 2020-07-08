Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the BS6-compliant X-Blade in the country at a starting price of Rs. 1,05,325. The new X-Blade comes in single disc and dual disc variants and is offered in four color options of Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic. Here's our roundup.

Design BS6 Honda X-Blade: At a glance

The new BS6 Honda X-Blade features an angular LED headlight unit with a blacked-out visor and a sculpted fuel tank that gives it an aggressive stance. It sports updated under-cowl and front fork cover, step-up seat, dual-outlet muffler, LED tail lamp, and new body graphics. The motorcycle also comes with an engine kill-switch along with hazard lights and a digital instrument cluster.

Internals It offers Honda Eco Technology engine

The BS6 Honda X-Blade draws power from a BS6-compliant 160cc, PGM-Fi Honda Eco Technology (HET) engine. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox and produces a maximum power of 13.67hp and a peak torque of 14.7Nm. According to the company, the PGM-Fi system uses eight onboard sensors to provide optimum air and fuel mixture for improved fuel efficiency and engine performance.

Brakes and suspension The Honda X-Blade offers dual disc brakes as optional

The BS6 Honda X-Blade is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear side. However, an optional dual-disc brake variant is also available in the line-up. The suspension duties of the motorcycle are handled by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For additional safety, it also offers single-channel ABS.

Information How much does it cost?