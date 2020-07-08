Ahead of its debut, South Korean automaker Hyundai has released the renders of its upcoming 2021 Elantra N Line sedan. The N Line cars, akin to BMW's M Performance and Mercedes' AMG variants, are a more stylish and performance-oriented version of the regular models. As for the Elantra N Line, it will come with unique styling elements and pack a powerful turbo-petrol engine.

Exteriors 2021 Elantra N Line: At a glance

The 2021 Elantra N Line will come with a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, blacked-out grille with an N Line badge, revised air dams, a faux rear diffuser, and twin exhausts. On the sides, the car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. For lighting, it will house boomerang-shaped sleek projector headlamps and LED taillights.

Information Power and performance

The Hyundai Elantra N Line is likely to be powered by a 1.6-liter turbo-petrol powertrain that will generate over 200hp of maximum power. The motor should come mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Elantra N Line should house a five-seater, all-black cabin with contrasting red accents, automatic climate control, ventilated leather seats, and a wireless charger for smartphones. It is also likely to offer an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MirrorLink. For safety, the sedan will have six airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors among other features.

Information Pricing and availability