Spy shots of a heavily camouflaged test mule of the next-generation Honda Civic have appeared online, giving away key design details of the premium sedan. The eleventh-generation Civic will come with a bunch of styling updates including a redesigned pair of LED headlamps and a slightly flatter bonnet. As per reports, the new Civic is expected to make its public debut in 2021-2022.

Looks Changes on the exterior

Going by the spy shots, the upcoming Honda Civic will feature an updated dual-LED headlight cluster along with a repositioned grille slat and bigger central air. As far as the side profile is concerned, it retains the swooping roofline of its predecessor but with a slightly longer and flatter bonnet. However, details about the rear section and other design features remain under the wraps.

Information Under the bonnet

What's under the bonnet of the eleventh-generation Civic remains a mystery at present. In India, the existing model is available with a 141hp, 1.8-liter petrol engine that comes paired to a 7-step CVT automatic transmission and a 120hp, 1.6-liter diesel motor with 6-speed manual gearbox.

Comfort Inside the cabin

We are yet to get a glimpse of the interiors of the new Honda Civic. However, it will certainly carry some upgrades over the existing model. The current-generation Civic houses power-adjustable seats wrapped in leather, a sunroof, multiple airbags, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It also offers a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and voice command.

Information Availability and pricing