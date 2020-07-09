German automaker Volkswagen has finally launched the 2021 Tiguan (facelift) for the European markets. The facelifted SUV comes with a host of changes including a revamped front fascia, a hybrid powertrain, and many technological upgrades including a digital version of the multi-functional steering wheel. Meanwhile, the company does not have any plans of introducing the vehicle on our shores. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan: At a glance

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan has the same profile as its predecessor, and draws inspiration from the Jetta and Atlas Cross Sport when it comes to the front fascia. The car sports a horizontal chrome-covered grille, sleek headlamps, and a refreshed front bumper with sharp-looking air dams. Meanwhile, on the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Tiguan (facelift) gets a cabin with automatic climate control, heated front seats, and a digital multi-functional steering wheel with illuminated touch islands and sliders. The car gets a modular infotainment system (MIB3) with wireless App-Connect, and a Volkswagen Digital Cockpit featuring an 8-inch display (10.25-inch on top-spec models). A 480W Fender premium audio system is also present. For safety, there are multiple airbags.

Engine Power and performance

The top-spec Tiguan R packs a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine which makes 181hp/300Nm, and is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. Meanwhile, the hybrid variants sport a 1.4-liter petrol powertrain paired with an electric motor. It comes with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, generates 242hp, delivers an all-electric range of 50km, and has 130km/hr top speed in EV mode.

Information Pricing and availability