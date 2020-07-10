The Indian Challenger features a new 'Power Plus' engine
The Indian Challenger is powered by a newly-developed V-Twin engine known as the 'Power Plus'. The 1,769cc motor is capable of churning out 122hp of power and a peak torque of 173.5Nm. For transmission duties, it comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox.
In the international market, the Indian Challenger is available in three variants: Standard, Dark Horse, and Limited. We expect all three variants to be offered in the Indian market. As far as pricing is concerned, the range is likely to begin at Rs. 21 lakh.