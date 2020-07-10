Indian Motorcycle will introduce the BS6-ready Challenger in India by the end of 2020. The cruiser will be brought to our shores as a completely-built unit. The Polaris-owned company also aims to launch several other BS6-compliant models alongside the Challenger. Notably, the company has struggled to offer a BS6 portfolio in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Design Recalling the Indian Challenger

The Indian Challenger was launched globally in October 2019. The tourer sports a semi-faired design with low-slung seats and hard-case panniers. It also features LED headlamps with DRLs, electrically adjustable windshield, cruise control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen display, and a Bluetooth-enabled 1,000W music system. It offers a fuel tank of 22.7-liter with a kerb weight of 377kg and a ground clearance of 137.3mm.

Information The Indian Challenger features a new 'Power Plus' engine

The Indian Challenger is powered by a newly-developed V-Twin engine known as the 'Power Plus'. The 1,769cc motor is capable of churning out 122hp of power and a peak torque of 173.5Nm. For transmission duties, it comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Brakes and suspension The tourer offers dual-channel ABS

The Indian Challenger is equipped with disc brakes on the front as well as on the rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling and braking efficiency. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by inverted telescopic forks on the front and a single adjustable shocker at the rear.

Information Finally, what about pricing?