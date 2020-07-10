A test mule of the 2021 Ducati Monster has been spotted near the company's Germany facility, revealing key design details of the upcoming model. Although the new version looks a lot like the old model, it does sport a few noticeable changes including a new cast aluminum chassis that replaces the exposed trellis frame and a revised, shorter twin exhaust canister.

Design 2021 Ducati Monster: What has changed?

The 2021 Ducati Monster features a slimmer swingarm unit and a new twin exhaust canister that is sleeker as well as shorter. These changes should allow the company to shave off some weight. The naked design of the motorcycle has been further accentuated by cast aluminum chassis that replaces the old trellis frame. Moreover, a new set of alloy wheels have also been noticed.

Internals The current-generation Monster 821 features an L-Twin engine

At present, it is hard to confirm if the 2021 Monster will come with an 821cc engine or a lighter 797cc unit. However, reports suggest it will be powered by an 821cc water-cooled engine. For reference, the current-generation Monster 821 houses a liquid-cooled L-Twin engine that generates 107hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 86Nm.

Brakes and suspension On the road

Like the existing Ducati Monster 821, the new model is likely to come equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS and Ducati Traction Control (DTC). The suspension duties on the motorcycle should be handled by a 43mm upside-down fork on the front and an adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear.

Information Pricing and availability