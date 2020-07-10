A test mule of the 2021 Ducati Monster has been spotted near the company's Germany facility, revealing key design details of the upcoming model.
Although the new version looks a lot like the old model, it does sport a few noticeable changes including a new cast aluminum chassis that replaces the exposed trellis frame and a revised, shorter twin exhaust canister.
Ducati is likely to unveil the 2021 Monster at the Ducati World Premiere later this year. In India, the tourer is likely to arrive in mid-2021. Moreover, it is expected to receive a hike on the existing Monster which costs Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom).