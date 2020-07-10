Benelli has launched the BS6-ready Imperiale 400 in India at a price of Rs. 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the retro-styled motorcycle are underway and interested buyers can reserve a unit via the company's website or through Benelli dealership for a token amount of Rs. 6,000.
Notably, the deliveries of the Imperiale 400 will start from the first week of August.
The Benelli Imperiale 400 is powered by a BS6-compliant 373.5cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, air-cooled engine that comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motor can generate a maximum power of 20.7hp at 6,000rpm and 29Nm of peak torque at 3,500rpm.