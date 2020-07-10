Benelli has launched the BS6-ready Imperiale 400 in India at a price of Rs. 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the retro-styled motorcycle are underway and interested buyers can reserve a unit via the company's website or through Benelli dealership for a token amount of Rs. 6,000. Notably, the deliveries of the Imperiale 400 will start from the first week of August.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 features a halogen headlight unit, round-shaped bulb indicators, and a bulb taillight. It also offers an analog-digital instrument cluster, spoked wheels, and a blacked-out exhaust. The tank can hold 12-liters of petrol and comes with padding on both sides for additional thigh grip. Moreover, the cruiser has a ground clearance of 165mm and a kerb weight of 205kg.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is powered by a BS6-compliant 373.5cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, air-cooled engine that comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motor can generate a maximum power of 20.7hp at 6,000rpm and 29Nm of peak torque at 3,500rpm.

The BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 comes equipped with a 300mm disc brake on the front and a 240mm unit on the rear wheel. For improved road handling, it also offers dual-channel ABS. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 41mm conventional telescopic forks on the front and pre-load adjustable dual shockers at the rear.

