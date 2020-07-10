Japanese automaker Honda has finally launched its BS6-compliant Civic (diesel) sedan in India. It is available in two trim options of VX and ZX, which carries a price-tag of Rs. 20.75 lakh, and Rs. 22.35 lakh, respectively. Meanwhile, the design and features of the diesel variant are the same as its petrol-powered counterpart. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors BS6 Honda Civic: At a glance

The BS6-compliant Honda Civic (diesel) has a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished grille bearing the company's logo, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, chrome-covered door handles, and sportier alloy wheels. For lighting, it packs automatic LED headlamps with DRLs and LED taillights.

Information Power and performance

The Honda Civic is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.6-liter turbocharged diesel engine that comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates 120hp of power and 300Nm of peak torque. It also offers an ARAI-certified mileage figure of 23.9km/liter.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the BS6-compliant Honda City packs a five-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The sedan also offers a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it comes with an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, lane watch camera system, and six airbags.

Information What about the pricing?