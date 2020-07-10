-
Japanese automaker Honda has finally launched its BS6-compliant Civic (diesel) sedan in India.
It is available in two trim options of VX and ZX, which carries a price-tag of Rs. 20.75 lakh, and Rs. 22.35 lakh, respectively.
Meanwhile, the design and features of the diesel variant are the same as its petrol-powered counterpart.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
BS6 Honda Civic: At a glance
The BS6-compliant Honda Civic (diesel) has a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished grille bearing the company's logo, and a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines.
On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, chrome-covered door handles, and sportier alloy wheels.
For lighting, it packs automatic LED headlamps with DRLs and LED taillights.
Information
Power and performance
The Honda Civic is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.6-liter turbocharged diesel engine that comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates 120hp of power and 300Nm of peak torque. It also offers an ARAI-certified mileage figure of 23.9km/liter.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
Inside, the BS6-compliant Honda City packs a five-seater cabin with adjustable leather seats, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The sedan also offers a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, it comes with an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, lane watch camera system, and six airbags.
Information
What about the pricing?
Following the upgrade to BS6 norms, the price of the VX trim of Civic (diesel) has increased by Rs. 20,000 and it now costs Rs. 20.75 lakh. However, the ZX variant costs the same as its BS4 counterpart at Rs. 22.35 lakh.