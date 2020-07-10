Czech manufacturer Skoda has temporarily halted the bookings of its Rapid Rider Edition in India due to excessive demand. However, the company is likely to resume bookings once the existing orders are cleared. The sedan has emerged as a popular choice for many thanks to its aggressive pricing, premium features, and a powerful turbo-petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Looks Skoda Rapid Rider Edition: At a glance

The Skoda Rapid Rider Edition features a black-finished vertical front grille with a headlight unit on both flanks. On the side, it offers bumped-out wheel arches, five-spoke alloy wheels, body-colored door handles as well as blacked-out B-pillars and ORVMs. The rear comprises a large taillight setup with integrated indicators and a slightly extended boot-lid.

Comfort A peek inside the cabin

Inside the cabin, the Skoda Rapid Rider Edition does miss out on a touchscreen audio system and a multi-information display. However, it offers a decent 2 DIN audio system with USB and AUX support. The cabin also features a dual-tone dashboard, climate control, power windows, keyless entry, multifunctional power steering wheel, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors.

Engine Power and performance

The Skoda Rapid Rider Edition is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that comes mated to a manual 6-speed gearbox. The engine is capable of generating 108.6hp of maximum power at 5,000-5,250rpm and a peak torque of 175Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm. The vehicle has an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.97km/l and can clock a top speed of 185km/h.

Information Finally, what about pricing?