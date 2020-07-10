-
Suzuki Motorcycle India has increased the prices of its BS6-ready Intruder motorcycle by Rs. 2,141.
As per reports, the upward price revision has been done to compensate for the losses suffered during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.
At Rs. 1.22 lakh, the new price-tag makes the Intruder significantly costlier than its closest rival, the Bajaj Avenger Street 160, which costs Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Design
BS6 Suzuki Intruder: At a glance
The BS6 Suzuki Intruder looks similar to its BS4 avatar with the same over-sized fairing kit, a triangular headlight unit, and an opaque visor. Between the handlebars, it offers a fully-digital instrument console while the curvy tail-end features a backrest and an LED taillight.
The affordable tourer comes with a large rider seat, forward-positioned foot pegs, raised handlebars, blacked-out alloys, and dual muffler exhaust.
Information
Engine and Power
At the heart, the Suzuki Intruder is powered by a BS6-compliant 154.9cc, all-aluminum 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 13hp at 8,000rpm and 13.8Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm.
Brakes and suspension
The BS6 Intruder is equipped with dual disc brakes
The BS6 Suzuki Intruder comes equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels. For additional safety and better handling, it offers single-channel ABS as standard.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by telescopic forks on the front and a swing-arm absorber at the rear end.
Information
The BS6 Suzuki Intruder now costs Rs. 1,22,141
When launched back in March 2020, the BS6 Suzuki Intruder had a price-tag of Rs. 1.20 lakh. However, with the latest revision, the tourer now costs Rs. 1,22,141.