In a bid to expand the company's SUV line-up in India, Audi is gearing up to launch its smallest SUV, the Q2. It will arrive on our shores in September and will be offered in as many as five trims. While the pre-orders of the Audi Q2 are expected to officially open in August, some dealers have already started accepting bookings for the SUV.

Looks Audi Q2: At a glance

The Audi Q2 is built on the VW Group's MQB platform that has a wheelbase of 2,601mm. It features a large single-frame grille with sharp-looking headlights and large air intakes with silver accents. It also offers black cladding across the bumpers and wheel arches along with body-colored door handles and OVRMs. At the rear, the SUV has a wide tailgate and square-ish tail lamps.

Comfort A peek inside the cabin

The Audi Q2 will be launched in five variants, with the top-spec trim boasting features such as Audi's 'MMI Navigation Plus' infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It will also offer a 12.3-inch 'Virtual Cockpit' digital instrument cluster. Other highlights will include turbine-style air vents, ambient lighting, leather seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, multiple airbags, and traction control.

Engine Under the bonnet

The India-specific Audi Q2 will be available in a single BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that will come mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The motor will generate a maximum power of 190hp and a peak torque of 320Nm. Moreover, it will be able to sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.5 seconds and reach a claimed top speed of 228km/h.

Information What about pricing?