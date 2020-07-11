Suzuki Motorcycle India has increased the prices of the entire Gixxer 250 range. With the latest price revision, the Gixxer 250, SF 250, and SF 250 MotoGP Edition have become costlier by Rs. 2,041. Reportedly, the price-hike has been introduced to compensate for the losses suffered during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Here are more details.

Design Suzuki Gixxer 250 range: At a glance

The Gixxer 250, SF 250, and SF 250 MotoGP Edition come with a sporty look and bear eye-catching body graphics, split seats, a sloping fuel tank, and an upswept exhaust pipe. The Gixxer 250 exhibits a naked street look while the latter two come with a fully-faired design. Moreover, all three motorbikes house a fully-digital instrument console and LED headlights.

Information Power and performance

The Suzuki Gixxer 250, SF 250, and SF 250 MotoGP Edition are powered by a BS6-compliant 249cc oil-cooled engine which generates 26hp of power at 9,300rpm and 22.2Nm of peak torque at 7,300rpm. Further, all three motorcycles come with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The Suzuki Gixxer 250, SF 250, and SF 250 MotoGP Edition come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, which prevents the bikes from skidding while braking. To handle suspension duties, the trio houses telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?