German automaker BMW will unveil the much-awaited iX3 on July 14 at its headquarters in Munich. It will be the first all-electric SUV from the company's stable and will come with fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology. According to the auto giant, the vehicle will have a maximum range of more than 440km. Here's our take.

Exteriors BMW iX3: At a glance

The BMW iX3 all-electric SUV will feature the latest version of the company's signature kidney grille with blueish-chrome borders, large air dams, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and sleek headlights. On the sides, the vehicle will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars and body-colored ORVMs. It will also house diamond-cut alloy wheels and all-LED fitments for lighting.

Information Power and performance

The BMW iX3 will be powered by an all-electric powertrain that will come mated to a 74kWh battery. The motor will generate 282hp of power and 400Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the SUV will offer a range of more than 440km on a single charge.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

At present, not much is known about the interiors of the iX3. However, it should offer a spacious five-seater cabin with leather seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It is also likely to feature a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. Moreover, it should retain all the standard safety features present on its fuel-powered cousin, the X3.

Information What about the pricing?