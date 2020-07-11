-
German automaker BMW will unveil the much-awaited iX3 on July 14 at its headquarters in Munich.
It will be the first all-electric SUV from the company's stable and will come with fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology.
According to the auto giant, the vehicle will have a maximum range of more than 440km.
Here's our take.
Exteriors
BMW iX3: At a glance
The BMW iX3 all-electric SUV will feature the latest version of the company's signature kidney grille with blueish-chrome borders, large air dams, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and sleek headlights.
On the sides, the vehicle will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars and body-colored ORVMs.
It will also house diamond-cut alloy wheels and all-LED fitments for lighting.
Information
Power and performance
The BMW iX3 will be powered by an all-electric powertrain that will come mated to a 74kWh battery. The motor will generate 282hp of power and 400Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the SUV will offer a range of more than 440km on a single charge.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
At present, not much is known about the interiors of the iX3. However, it should offer a spacious five-seater cabin with leather seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
It is also likely to feature a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.
Moreover, it should retain all the standard safety features present on its fuel-powered cousin, the X3.
Information
What about the pricing?
The pricing details of the BMW iX3 are likely to be announced on July 14, and its deliveries will begin in certain overseas markets by the end of this year. However, it is unclear whether the premium SUV will make its way to India.