Tesla's popular Model 3 sedan could arrive in India soon. In response to a query by Arvind Gupta (founder member of Digital India Foundation), who booked the car four years ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has replied that the launch should hopefully happen soon. This has given rise to speculations that the premium all-electric car may be launched in India in the near future.

Sorry, should hopefully be soon! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2020

Exteriors Recalling the Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 comes with a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and angular LED headlights as well as fog lamps. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and sporty-looking 18-inch alloy wheels (19-inch optional). The premium sedan has a wheelbase of 2,875mm and a width of 2,087mm.

Information Power and performance

The Tesla Model 3 is powered by a dual-motor, all-electric powertrain that generates 444hp of maximum power and 639Nm of peak torque. Moreover, it offers a range of around 650km on a single charge and a top speed of 262km/hr (depending on the variant).

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Inside, the Tesla Model 3 sports a luxurious five-seater cabin with a full-glass roof, heated front as well as rear seats, wireless phone charger, and a 15-speaker audio system. For connectivity, the sedan gets a 15.0-inch touchscreen panel. There is also a full-fledged 'Self-Driving' feature, which includes navigation on autopilot and automatic parking. The sedan offers multiple airbags and parking sensors.

