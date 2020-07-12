In a bid to boost sales, Tata Motors has announced a host of finance schemes on its Nexon, Tiago, and Altroz models. The automaker is offering no EMIs for the first six months, zero down payment, and attractive long-term loans on the trio. These schemes are being offered in association with Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) and are available at all Tata Motors outlets.

Key details Here's everything to know about the offers

Tata Motors is offering zero down payment option, a six-month EMI holiday, and up to 100% on-road funding for a five-year loan period. In addition to these schemes, the company is also providing loans of up to eight years, and EMI rates starting as low as Rs. 4,999/month for Tiago, Rs. 5,555/month for Altroz, and Rs. 7,499/month for Nexon.

Car #1 Tata Tiago: Price begins at Rs. 4.6 lakh

The Tiago flaunts an eye-catching front fascia, sporting a chrome grille with the company's emblem and a slightly raised bonnet. It also offers projector headlamps and dual-tone alloy wheels. The car has a five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and two airbags as standard. It is equipped with a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol mill which churns out 85.65hp/113Nm.

Car #2 Tata Altroz: Price starts from Rs. 5.29 lakh

Tata Altroz gets a sporty look featuring a slightly curved roof design, a minimalist grille with honeycomb patterns, projector headlamps with DRLs, and alloy wheels. The car gets a five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and twin airbags. It comes in two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol motor which makes nearly 86hp and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel which generates 90hp.

Car #3 Tata Nexon: Price begins from Rs. 6.95 lakh