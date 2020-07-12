-
In a bid to boost sales, Tata Motors has announced a host of finance schemes on its Nexon, Tiago, and Altroz models.
The automaker is offering no EMIs for the first six months, zero down payment, and attractive long-term loans on the trio.
These schemes are being offered in association with Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) and are available at all Tata Motors outlets.
-
-
Key details
Here's everything to know about the offers
-
Tata Motors is offering zero down payment option, a six-month EMI holiday, and up to 100% on-road funding for a five-year loan period.
In addition to these schemes, the company is also providing loans of up to eight years, and EMI rates starting as low as Rs. 4,999/month for Tiago, Rs. 5,555/month for Altroz, and Rs. 7,499/month for Nexon.
-
Car #1
Tata Tiago: Price begins at Rs. 4.6 lakh
-
The Tiago flaunts an eye-catching front fascia, sporting a chrome grille with the company's emblem and a slightly raised bonnet. It also offers projector headlamps and dual-tone alloy wheels.
The car has a five-seater cabin with automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and two airbags as standard.
It is equipped with a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol mill which churns out 85.65hp/113Nm.
-
Car #2
Tata Altroz: Price starts from Rs. 5.29 lakh
-
Tata Altroz gets a sporty look featuring a slightly curved roof design, a minimalist grille with honeycomb patterns, projector headlamps with DRLs, and alloy wheels.
The car gets a five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and twin airbags.
It comes in two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol motor which makes nearly 86hp and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel which generates 90hp.
-
Car #3
Tata Nexon: Price begins from Rs. 6.95 lakh
-
The Tata Nexon features a cascading grille, alloy wheels, projector headlamps, and a dual-tone color scheme.
The crossover has a five-seater cabin with sunroof, semi-digital instrument cluster, a 7-inch infotainment panel, and dual-front airbags.
It comes in two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol that makes 110hp/170Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel that generates 110hp/260Nm. Both mills come paired to a six-speed manual/automatic gearbox.