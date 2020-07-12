The COVID-19 induced lockdown massively disrupted the automobile industry, delaying new launches by several weeks. However, with the recent ease of restrictions, automakers have restarted production and are set to introduce their latest offerings. In the coming week, some of the most-anticipated cars, including the MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Tucson (facelift), and the all-new Honda City, will go official in India.

Car #1 MG Hector Plus: Expected to start from Rs. 15.85 lakh

The Hector Plus will be launched in India on July 13. The SUV will sport a glossy black grille flanked by LED DRLs, headlights and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin will feature leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and six airbags. Under the hood, the engine options will include a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol making 143hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel generating 170hp/350Nm.

Car #2 Hyundai Tucson (facelift): Likely to cost around Rs. 23 lakh

The Hyundai Tucson is set to be launched on July 14. It will feature the company's latest cascading grille, refreshed headlights, and alloy wheels. The SUV should offer a five-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment console, and six airbags. It will be powered by BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol and 2.0-liter diesel mill that generate 150hp/192Nm and 182hp/400Nm, respectively.

Car #3 2020 Honda City: Expected to cost Rs. 10 lakh

The new Honda City will go official on July 15. The sedan will sport a chrome-covered grille with the company's logo, LED headlights, and alloy wheels. It will offer a five-seater cabin with ambient lighting, a 7-inch digital instrument panel, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Under the bonnet, it will pack 1.5-liter petrol or diesel engine that generate 120hp/145Nm and 99hp/200Nm, respectively.

Car #4 Audi RS7: Likely to be priced around Rs. 1.8 crore