Japanese automaker Toyota has unveiled its new compact SUV, the Corolla Cross, for ASEAN markets.
The vehicle is based on the Toyota New Global Architecture C (TNGA-C) platform and is positioned between the C-HR and the RAV4 in the company's portfolio.
Moreover, it is offered with petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrains and will first go on sale in Thailand later this year.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
Toyota Corolla Cross: At a glance
The 2020 Toyota Corolla Cross has an aggressive-looking front fascia with a massive trapezoidal grille bearing the company's logo, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and angular headlamps with sleek LED DRLs.
On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, wheel arches, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and sporty alloy wheels.
It has a wheelbase of 2,640mm and a length of 4,460mm.
Interiors
A peek inside the cabin
The 2020 Corolla Cross has a five-seater cabin with brown upholstery complemented by glossy black plastic fitments, a multifunctional steering wheel, and ambient lighting.
For connectivity, the SUV gets a massive floating touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Finally, to ensure the safety of passengers, it offers multiple airbags.
Engine
Power and performance
The Toyota Corolla Cross comes with two engine options. The first is a 1.8-liter 2ZR-FBE petrol engine which comes paired to a CVT automatic gearbox and generates 139hp of power and 175Nm of peak torque.
There is also a petrol-hybrid powertrain on offer, which includes a 98hp/142Nm, 1.8-liter petrol mill paired with a 71hp electric motor.
Information
What about the price?
As of now, there is no word on the availability of the Toyota Corolla Cross in India. However, the company is working on a new sub-compact SUV, which will be based on Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and will arrive by year-end or early next year.